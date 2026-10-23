Why India Is Mandating SIM-Binding For WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Other Messaging Apps

Why Is India Mandating SIM-Binding For WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Other Messaging Apps? | X / @moneygurusumit

From January 1, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and other messaging apps in India are expected to work only while the SIM card linked to an account is active and present in the user's phone. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) says the rule is meant to plug a gap that fraudsters have been exploiting, while privacy advocates and some users worry about the inconvenience and the surveillance potential of tying apps so closely to a SIM.

What does the rule say?

The directions are not new. DoT issued them on November 28, 2025, under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024. The order names eight apps - WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh, JioChat and Signal. The Ministry of Communications said the apps must remain continuously linked to the SIM installed in the device, making it impossible to use the app without that specific, active SIM.

The original timeline gave apps 90 days to comply and 120 days to file a report. The compliance deadline had been extended to December 31, 2026. That is why January 1is b eing cited as the start date for enforcement.

Why is the Indian government doing it?

The government's case rests on a specific loophole. The Ministry said accounts on messaging and calling apps keep working even after the associated SIM is removed, deactivated or moved abroad. That, it argues, enables anonymous scams, remote 'digital arrest' frauds and government-impersonation calls using Indian numbers.

DoT has said fraud networks buy SIM cards, register messaging accounts and then operate them from outside India. The government points to banking and UPI apps, which already bind themselves to the SIM in a phone, as a model. The telecom industry has backed the move. The Cellular Operators Association of India called SIM-binding a landmark step for national security.

On the technology side, Apple has added support for SIM binding on iOS, and Meta confirmed to MediaNama in April that it was testing the feature with regular WhatsApp users in India, according to Beebom and Android Pure.

What changes for users

For most people, nothing may change. If your WhatsApp number belongs to the SIM inside your phone, the app should keep working as it does today, according. The changes are likely to be felt in specific situations.

- Removing or replacing the SIM: Users may lose access to their accounts if the registered SIM is removed, deactivated or replaced. The SIM or eSIM must be active and linked to the number used to sign up.

- Dual-SIM phones: Users will need to make sure the number linked to their messaging account remains active.

- Wi-Fi-only use: People who use messaging apps on a device without the registered SIM, such as a second phone or tablet, may need to rethink how they stay connected.

- Travellers and frequent SIM-changers: People who often change SIMs or use messaging apps while travelling could face access issues, depending on how the rules are implemented.

- Web and desktop logins: The original order required web sessions to log out every six hours, with users re-linking by scanning a QR code. DoT has since dropped the fixed six-hour rule. Sessions will now be logged out when a risk assessment calls for it. Users of linked devices may still be asked to reconnect more often.

The criticism

The Internet Freedom Foundation said the rollback of the six-hour rule offered some relief, but the core idea of linking apps to an active SIM remains. It also flagged the lack of a formal notification and the transparency concerns that follow. The group argues that a continuous link between SIM and app forces ongoing tracking of devices and app usage time.

Other critics describe it as a step towards a real-time identity grid across digital conversations. Defenders counter that Indians already share Aadhaar, PAN and bank KYC data with the state, so binding apps to the SIM does not fundamentally change the existing balance. That argument is made by analysts such as writer KBS Sidhu on Substack.