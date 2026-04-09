Who Is The Creator Of Bitcoin? New Report Suggests Adam Back Is Likely Satoshi Nakamoto

Adam Back | LinkedIn

British cryptographer Adam Back is the most probable identity behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive creator of Bitcoin, an investigative report reveals. The report draws on circumstantial evidence including Back’s pioneering work on Hashcash, a proof-of-work system that directly influenced Bitcoin’s design - his early involvement in the Cypherpunk movement, linguistic similarities in writing style, and patterns in online activity that align with Satoshi’s emergence and disappearance.

Adam Back Denies Being Satoshi

Back swiftly rejected the claims on X, stating, "i'm not satoshi, but I was early in laser focus on the positive societal implications of cryptography, online privacy and electronic cash, hence my 1992 onwards active interest in applied research on ecash, privacy tech on cypherpunks list which led to hashcash and other ideas."

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He added that he does not know Satoshi’s true identity and believes Bitcoin benefits from the mystery. Back described the NYT findings as a case of “confirmation bias” built on coincidences rather than conclusive proof.

Circumstantial evidence fuels debate

Analysts highlighted how Back articulated core Bitcoin concepts years before the 2008 white paper, including ideas drawn from Cypherpunk discussions on electronic cash. It also noted stylistic matches across thousands of archived posts. However, the report itself acknowledges the evidence remains speculative and does not constitute definitive proof. The development has reignited long-standing speculation over Bitcoin’s origins while underscoring the enduring appeal of Satoshi’s anonymity in the cryptocurrency community.