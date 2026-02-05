Who is Balaji Krishnamurthy? Indian-Origin Executive Appointed As New Uber CFO

Uber CFO Balaji Krishnamurthy |

Global ride-hailing giant Uber has named Indian-origin executive Balaji Krishnamurthy as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective February 16. The 41-year-old finance veteran will replace Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, who is stepping down after a three-year stint to pursue a new opportunity. The appointment, announced alongside Uber's fourth-quarter earnings report, signals the dominance of Indian-origin executives in the tech industry landscape.

Who is Balaji Krishnamurthy?

Krishnamurthy brings a robust financial pedigree to the CFO role. Before joining Uber in November 2019, he spent over eight years at Goldman Sachs, where he served as Vice President in equity research, covering US hardware and communications technology sectors. His journey to Uber's top finance seat began modestly - joining as a senior manager of investor relations. Over the past six years, he has steadily climbed the ranks, leading the investor relations department from 2020 to 2023 before assuming the role of Vice President, Strategic Finance in January 2025.

An alumnus of Manipal Institute of Technology, Krishnamurthy holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Communications, which he completed between 2003 and 2007. He furthered his education with an MBA in Business Administration and Management from the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon, graduating in 2009. During his MBA programme, he also spent time on exchange at Copenhagen Business School in 2008.

Before his Goldman Sachs tenure, Krishnamurthy gained experience in the Indian financial services sector, working as an Area Manager at iTrust Financial Advisors from 2009 to 2011 and briefly as a Research Analyst at CRISIL Limited in 2011. He also completed a summer internship at Info Edge India in 2008.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed strong confidence in the appointment, highlighting Krishnamurthy's deep understanding of the company's operations and strategic acumen.

"For those who don't know Balaji, he is trusted by investors, knows Uber's business inside and out, and is a brilliant, decisive strategist," Khosrowshahi said. "He has worked closely with me and our management team for years, and I am thrilled for him to step up as CFO as we kick off another big year for Uber."

Autonomous vehicles at the forefront

Krishnamurthy's appointment appears particularly significant given his vocal advocacy for autonomous vehicle technology - a sector Uber is betting heavily on for future growth. He currently serves as a board member at Waabi, an autonomous truck company, a position he has held since September 2024.

During Uber's earnings call on Wednesday, Krishnamurthy outlined the company's AV strategy, stating that Uber would invest capital in AV software partners, work with manufacturers through equity investments or offtake agreements, and "support our AV infrastructure partners."

"With large and growing free cash flows, over the coming years we will invest with discipline across a multitude of opportunities, including positioning Uber to win in an AV future," he said.

The company has already made substantial autonomous vehicle commitments, including an investment in Waabi's recent $750 million Series C funding round, with an additional $250 million tied to specific milestones to support deploying 25,000 or more robotaxis on its platform. Uber has also invested in Silicon Valley-based Nuro and Lucid as part of plans to launch a premium robotaxi service.

Balaji Krishnamurthy: Compensation package

As CFO, Krishnamurthy will receive an annual base salary of $600,000, along with a one-time restricted stock unit award worth $5 million. He will also receive an RSU award of approximately $9.4 million subject to both time and performance-based vesting conditions, as well as an option to purchase $3.1 million of common stock. He will be eligible to participate in Uber's executive bonus plan and executive severance plan.

Smooth leadership transition

Mahendra-Rajah, who joined Uber in 2023, will continue with the company as a senior finance advisor to Khosrowshahi until 1 July 2026, ensuring a smooth handover. During his tenure, he played a key role in securing Uber's investment-grade status and spearheading its first share repurchase programme.

"Uber is a once-in-a-generation company with many years of extraordinary growth ahead, and it has been a true privilege to play my part in its success," Mahendra-Rajah said. "I also want to congratulate Balaji, who is a superb executive and someone who I'm confident will take Uber to the next level."