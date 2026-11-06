'When One Woman Rises...': Businesswoman Haseena Nishad Gifts Foldable iPhone Duo To Female Employees, Emotional Reactions Go Viral

Haseena Nishad, Managing Director of UAE-based World Star Holding, has surprised the women working at her company with new foldable iPhone Duo as a gift. She announced it in an Instagram post, where some of the recipients were seen in tear.

In her caption, Nishad called working alongside the women at the company one of the most rewarding parts of her journey as Managing Director. She thanked them for their hard work, dedication and positive energy, and for the small everyday efforts she said never go unnoticed. She described the gift as small, but said it came with heartfelt appreciation.

Leadership is about helping people believe in themselves

Nishad said every woman carries her own dreams, responsibilities and challenges, and that she wants each of her colleagues to grow stronger, more confident and able to achieve what they aspire to. For her, she wrote, leadership goes beyond building a successful company and means helping the people around her become leaders in their own lives. She said nothing makes her prouder than seeing another woman grow and succeed, and closed with the line, "When one woman rises, she gives another woman the courage to rise too."

Who is Haseena Nishad?

Nishad is a Kerala-born entrepreneur who moved to the UAE after her marriage in 2008 and later became Managing Director of World Star Holding. The group, founded by her husband Nishad Hussain, operates in manpower, contracting, facilities management and real estate, and employs thousands of workers, according to Gulf News.

A pattern of staff rewards

The company has made a habit of publicly rewarding staff. Khaleej Times reported that Nishad recently gave iPhone 18s to 12 of the company's best-performing employees in a viral video. It said the best performers were also gifted iPhones the previous year. In 2024, to mark International Workers' Day, the firm gave 16 employees stays at five-star hotels and other experiences, Ynet reported. Nishad has said the company's priority from the start has been to spend on its staff.