WhatsApp's New Chief Kunal Shah's Net Worth: How Much Is The Mumbai-Based MBA Dropout Worth Today?

Kunal Shah has resigned as CRED CEO and joined Meta as global Head of WhatsApp. |

Kunal Shah, the entrepreneur who recently took charge of WhatsApp globally following Meta's investment in CRED, is estimated to be worth around Rs. 15,000 crore (approximately $500–600 million), according to various reports. His wealth has been built almost entirely outside the traditional IIT-IIM pedigree common among India's top tech founders.

A Mumbai-based MBA dropout

Shah grew up in a Gujarati business family in Mumbai, where his father ran a small wholesale pharmaceutical business. He studied philosophy at Wilson College in Mumbai for his graduation. He later enrolled in a part-time MBA programme at the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Mumbai, but dropped out after a year, in 2004, to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions instead. By his own account, Shah began working in his teens, taking up small jobs to support his family's finances even as he completed his education.

After his appointment as the WhatsApp global chief, he will be transitioning to Menlo Park, California to take up his new role.

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How his net worth stacks up

Much of Shah's wealth is paper wealth tied to his stake in CRED and his angel investment portfolio, rather than liquid assets. His earliest major payout came from FreeCharge, the digital payments platform he co-founded with Sandeep Tandon in 2010, which was acquired by Snapdeal in 2015 in a cash-and-stock deal worth around Rs. 2,800 crore (roughly $400–450 million).

The bulk of his current net worth, however, comes from his equity in CRED, the fintech platform he founded in 2018. With a reported 10.8–12.17 percent stake in the company at its $6.4-billion valuation, his holding alone has been estimated at $691–749 million, or roughly ₹5,800–6,300 crore. Beyond his own ventures, Shah has built one of India's largest angel investment portfolios, having backed more than 200 startups, including Razorpay, Unacademy and BharatPe.

Notably, despite his estimated wealth, Shah had previously revealed that he drew a salary of just Rs. 15,000 a month at CRED, explaining in an Ask Me Anything session that he didn't believe he should draw a substantial salary until the company turned profitable.