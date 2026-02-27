WhatsApp Web Down For Several Users In India: Login Issues Reported

WhatsApp | File Image

WhatsApp Web users across India are reporting of an outage, beginning from the early hours of the morning. Users woke up to frustrating login failures, with hundreds taking to social media to report that they were unable to scan QR codes and link their devices.

Complaints primarily centred on login failures and chat syncing problems, with reports beginning to spike on the outage-tracking platform Downdetector at around 8:54 am IST. At a certain point around 10am, more than 100 users flagged issues in India, suggesting the disruption persisted well beyond an initial blip. 62 percent users reported of issues with the website, 25 percent reported of issues with the app, whereas 13 percent users reported of issues with login.

The issue appeared to cut across multiple platforms. Users reported being locked out on WhatsApp Web, the WhatsApp Desktop app on macOS, and WhatsApp on iPadOS - all of which rely on QR code scanning to link to a primary device.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The problem appeared to disproportionately affect iPhone users, while the service functioned normally for many Android users. Frustration spilled onto X, with users calling out the platform publicly. "Is WhatsApp for everyone down?! Been an hour of logging in on iPhone and linked devices," wrote one user. Another posted, "WHATSAPP WEB ERROR I CAN'T WORK."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At the time of reporting, Meta Platforms had not issued any statement or update on its official channels regarding the disruption.

While the scale of the outage remained limited - Downdetector's data suggested the issue was localised rather than worldwide.

Users experiencing issues have been advised to refresh their browsers, clear cache, log out and attempt to relink their devices.