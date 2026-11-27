WhatsApp To Let Users Buy Travel eSIMs, Jio Among Partners: Here's How It Works |

WhatsApp has announced a feature that will let people buy and install a data eSIM for international travel without leaving the app. Meta's messaging platform said in a blog post that the service will launch in select countries soon. The feature is meant to spare travellers from airport SIM kiosks and roaming bills. It will roll out in select countries first.

How it will work

WhatsApp says the whole process will take only a few taps and feel as simple as sending a message. Once the travel eSIM is installed, it supplies mobile data abroad. Users keep their usual phone number on WhatsApp, so they do not need a local SIM for calls and chats.

WhatsApp said travellers lean on the app for things like sharing boarding passes, arranging pickups and telling family they have landed. The feature is meant to cover the gap that opens up after landing in another country without mobile data.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What it replaces

The company said travellers will no longer need to find an airport kiosk to buy a local SIM. They also will not need to hunt for a cafe with Wi-Fi or risk heavy roaming charges.

To deliver the service, WhatsApp is working with eSIM providers and telecom operators. The partners it named include Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications and Verizon. Industry coverage of the announcement also lists 1Global. WhatsApp said it will add more providers over time to widen the range of destinations.

Where users will find it

WhatsApp said users will see the option in the app once it reaches their country. WABetaInfo, which tracks the app's development, reported that an upcoming update will add a purchase option on the account screen. It also said the feature will be available on Android and iOS.

WhatsApp has not said which countries will get the feature first. It has also not shared eSIM prices, supported devices or an exact rollout date.

The feature adds to WhatsApp's push to cover more everyday tasks in the app. The company said it will keep listening to feedback and building more.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!