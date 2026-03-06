WhatsApp Plus Premium Subscription Plan In The Works: Here's What You'll Get If You Pay | Pixabay

For the first time in its history, WhatsApp is preparing to charge individual users for an optional premium tier - a landmark shift for a platform that has been entirely free since its inception in 2009.

WhatsApp's subscription plan, internally referred to as 'WhatsApp Plus,' was spotted in the Android beta version 2.26.9.12 by WABetaInfo - a widely cited tracker of upcoming WhatsApp features. According to WABetaInfo, the premium plan's first feature set will include exclusive stickers, app themes, app icon customisation, and a dedicated set of new chat ringtones. The premium plan is expected to include 10 ringtones, though this number may change before the official release.

Users will also be able to pin more than three chats - raising the ceiling to up to 20 pinned conversations - a significant change for power users who juggle multiple important contacts.

The feature set is described as a first wave, with more additions expected as WhatsApp collects subscriber feedback over time. The exacct pricing and rollout timeline has not been revealed.

Meta has confirmed the plan

Meta confirmed to TechCrunch in January that it is developing premium subscriptions across its family of apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. The company said the new subscriptions will unlock more productivity and creativity, along with expanded AI capabilities, while keeping core experiences free.

Meta was explicit that the new subscriptions will be separate from its existing Meta Verified offering, which is targeted at businesses.

Core WhatsApp stays free

Meta has been deliberate in framing this as an enrichment plan, not a paywall. Messaging, voice and video calls, and end-to-end encryption will remain free for all users. The subscription is positioned as purely optional - closer to the "Discord Nitro" or "Telegram Premium" playbook, where the core product is untouched and the paid tier offers cosmetic and convenience upgrades.

Separately, WhatsApp is also reportedly exploring an ad-free subscription for its Updates (formerly Status) tab, specifically for users in Europe and the UK, in response to tightening data privacy regulations in those regions. Meta has indicated this would be a distinct offering from the general Plus subscription.

A new revenue strategy for Meta

The move reflects a broader monetisation shift at Meta. WhatsApp's private messaging model has long limited how and where ads can be shown, making it the hardest of Meta's major platforms to monetise. A direct-to-consumer subscription offers a stable, predictable revenue stream that does not rely on ad targeting.

Meta has said it will test a variety of subscription features and bundles, and that each app's subscription will have a distinct set of exclusive features - signalling that WhatsApp's offering may continue to evolve well beyond its initial launch.