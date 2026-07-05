WhatsApp On iPad Gets A Big Upgrade: What's New?

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WhatsApp has rolled out one of its most significant updates for Apple tablet users. The messaging app can now function as a standalone primary device on iPad, reducing dependence on a linked iPhone and offering greater flexibility for millions of users.

Previously, WhatsApp on iPad operated primarily as a companion or secondary experience. Users had to link it to their phone, and the tablet version often required the smartphone to remain connected for full functionality. This limitation made the iPad experience less practical for people who rely heavily on tablets for work, study, or daily multitasking.

The new update changes this dynamic. It aligns with Meta’s ongoing push to enhance multi-device support across its platforms.

WhatsApp iPad update: What’s new?

- Primary Device Capability: Users can now set up and run WhatsApp directly on their iPad without needing an iPhone as the main device. This allows full independence for messaging activities.

On the iPad, users can:

- Access and manage all chats

- Send and receive messages

- Make voice and video calls

- Receive notifications directly on the tablet

- Seamless Synchronisation: All conversations stay in sync across linked devices (phones, computers, web, and now iPad) through WhatsApp’s multi-device technology, with end-to-end encryption preserved for security.

- Improved User Experience: The larger screen of the iPad becomes far more useful for replying to messages while working on documents, attending meetings, or browsing.

Meta has steadily expanded WhatsApp’s ability to work across multiple platforms. The app already supports the same account on multiple phones, desktops, and web browsers. The iPad update brings better feature parity to Apple’s ecosystem and responds to how users increasingly rely on tablets as primary computing devices for productivity and entertainment.

The feature is being rolled out gradually via the latest version of the WhatsApp iPad app. Once available to your device, you can set it up directly on the tablet. Your chats will remain encrypted and synchronized with any other linked devices.