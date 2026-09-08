WhatsApp Working On Letting Non-Users Join Calls, 'Guest Call' Feature Likely To Launch Soon

WhatsApp May Soon Let Non-Users Join Calls Without An Account |

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a 'guest calling' feature that would allow people without a WhatsApp account to join calls, letting them speak with WhatsApp users directly through a web browser without downloading the app or signing up.

Built on the existing guest chat mechanism

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the feature is said to build on WhatsApp's existing guest chat functionality, extending the same underlying mechanism to voice and video calls. Currently, anyone without the WhatsApp app and an account is unable to join a WhatsApp call at all - a gap this feature is expected to close, letting WhatsApp users connect with people who don't use the platform.

How the guest call link would work

According to the report, hosts would be able to generate a call link directly from the Calls tab, selecting the type of call before copying and sharing the link with participants. The link would open the call interface on WhatsApp Web, allowing recipients without a WhatsApp account to join as guests straight from a browser, with no app download or account creation required.

Host approval and controls

WABetaInfo reports that the host will need to manually approve every guest's request before they can join a call, adding a layer of control over who enters. Once a call is underway, hosts are expected to retain full control over participants - including the ability to add or remove guests and end the call for everyone.

Encryption and availability

The upcoming feature is also expected to carry end-to-end encryption, keeping guest calls secured in line with WhatsApp's existing calling infrastructure. For now, the guest calling feature is still under development and is not yet available for testing. It is expected to roll out as part of a future WhatsApp update.