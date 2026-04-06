WhatsApp Is Looking To Introduce A Noise Cancellation Feature For Calls: All You Need To Know | Representational Image

WhatsApp is quietly working on one of the most practically useful upgrades to its calling experience yet. According to WABetaInfo, the trusted tracker of WhatsApp’s unreleased features, Meta’s messaging giant is testing built-in noise cancellation for voice and video calls, and it could soon roll out to all users.

WhatsApp Noise Cancellation: What will this feature do?

Noise cancellation identifies unwanted background sounds and filters them out in real time, while keeping the speaker’s voice clear. Whether you’re calling from a busy cafe, a noisy street, or a crowded office, the feature is designed to ensure the person on the other end hears you, and only you, loud and clear.

WhatsApp Noise Cancellation: How will it work during a call?

Some beta testers can already spot a new option within the calling menu that lets them manage noise reduction. In most cases, the feature is switched on by default. Users who find it alters their audio in an undesirable way will have the option to turn it off at any point during the call, giving them full control over their experience.

It’s worth noting an important detail. While the feature improves the clarity of your voice for the person on the other end, it does not necessarily improve the audio you hear, unless the other participant has the feature enabled on their device too.

WhatsApp Noise Cancellation: Who can access it right now

For now, the rollout is limited. The noise cancellation feature is currently available to only a select number of Android beta testers. WhatsApp typically follows a phased approach when introducing new capabilities, so a broader release is expected in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Noise Cancellation: Why this matters

Noise cancellation has long been a staple feature in professional communication tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. WhatsApp bringing it natively to its platform, used by over two billion people globally, marks a significant step in making everyday calls more professional and distraction-free. This will be especially useful for users who frequently make calls from busy or noisy locations.