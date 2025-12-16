WhatsApp Introduces Missed Call Messages: What It Means & How To Use The Feature

WhatsApp has rolled out a bunch of holiday-centric features, and the big one is the missed call voice/video mail. This new feature allows callers to leave a voice or a video note, if the receiver does not pick the phone. WhatsApp says that this feature could make actual voicemails a 'thing of the past', as this also allows users to leave a video note if they wish to. The holiday update by WhatsApp also brings along other features like reactions in voice chats, group call speaker spotlight and more.

What is the new WhatsApp Missed Call Messages feature?

Talking about the new 'missed call messages' feature, it essentially allows you to do as the name suggests - leave a voice or video note if the recipient does not pick up. This feature is rolling out to all users across the globe in a phased manner, so it may be a while before you see it.

In any case, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use the new WhatsApp missed call messages feature:

1. Open WhatsApp, go to the user chat that you want to call.

2. Click on phone icon on the top right corner and make a voice or video call.

3. If the user does not pick up, a voice call icon shows up, with a new option to call 'record voice message' below it.

4. Just tap on it, and your voice note will begin to be recorded. Record whatever you need to say, and then hit the 'arrow button'.

5. The user will be left with a voice note for when they open WhatsApp the next time.

6. If you did a video call to the person, you can leave a 'video note' as well, follwing the same steps as mentioned above.

As mentioned, these features are rolling out in a phased manner, so it may be a while before you see them on your app. Be sure to be on the latest version of WhatsApp. Check for an update on Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Other new features introduced on WhatsApp

Whatsapp has also rolled out a bunch of other features in its holiday 2025 update. The new features include:

> Reactions in voice chats: This feature essentially lets you react during a voice chat, so you can share a quick 'cheers!' without interrupting the conversation.

> Group call speaker spotlight: This allows the speaker to be in the spotlight on group video call, for easy follow along. Something similar to how it works on Zoom.

> Media improvement: There is a new image generation model that gives you more creative options while creating media inside WhatsApp. There's also the possibility to now animate any photo into a short video, and there's also a new media tab on the desktop version of WhatsApp as well.

> Cleaner link previews: Link previews are redesigned to optimise long URL links.

> New stickers on Status: New sticker options along with the ability to add music lyrics, questions.

> Questions on Channels: WhatsApp has also added the ability to ask questions on Channels for better engagement.