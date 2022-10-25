WhatsApp alternative apps you can use for messaging | File

Meta-owned WhatsApp Messenger is the most popular messaging app globally. The company keeps releasing new features to remain on the top. But what if it's down or what if you are not happy with the way that WhatsApp handles your data?

Here are the top alternatives that you can use to connect with your friends and family.

Telegram Messenger

Telegram Chat Management | Telegram

Telegram Messenger is known to be one of the best WhatsApp competitors. This open-source messaging app with the usual messaging features offers additional features like super groups that can add up to 1,00,000 users, usernames, public channels, ability to share files up to 1.5 GB, self-destructing messages, end-to-end encryption, pass code lock and so much more. You also have something called Telegram Bots that will let you play games and bring you important information. You can also use Telegram on both mobile and PC.

Though if you are looking to video call, then Telegram might not be the right choice.

Signal Private Messenger

Signal home screen | Signal

Signal Foundation has its own messaging app called Signal Private Messenger. For those not aware, Signal Foundation is the organization that offers end-to-end encryption technology to WhatsApp and Facebook. Like Telegram Signal also offers self-destructing messages. THe other features include encryption of backups, group calls and all the data on the app. It also offers screen security which basically means no one can take a screenshot of your chats.

Discord

Discord is no longer limited to chatting with fellow gamers. You can use Discord's DM functionality to send messages, emotes, GIFs, documents, images and more. In addition to that, you can also make video and voice calls and browse together after sharing the screen. You can create group chats with 10 members or create a server if you want to add more members. If this is not enough then you can also make use of the integration with SPotify, YouTube, Facebook, Xbox Live and more.

Bridgefy

Message without internet using Bridgefy | Bridgefy

If you are looking for an app to send or receive messages without internet connection or mobile network then Bridgefy is the app for you. Bridgefy offers person-to-person mode, broadcast mode and mesh mode. Using these modes you can send a message to a friend, broadcast a message or send long distance messages using users as nodes.The app is free to download and is a best offline alternative to WhatsApp.

Kik

Kik sign up page | Kik

If you don't want to disclose your number to operate a messaging app then Kik is one of the best choices. You can sign up to Kik using an email ID and it will create a unique username that allows users to chat with others on Kik. You can access all important features like text messages, GIFs, photo and video sharing, group chats and emojis. Like Telegram Kik also supports bots that give tips, play games and get the latest news.

Snapchat

Snapchat for messaging | Snapchat

Snapchat is not a messaging app but it offers features thanks to which you can use it like a messaging app. You can send messages that will self-destruct, create group chats, call users, push out GIFs and more.

Skype

Skype a business chat application that makes video and voice calls easier. | Skype

Skype is a business chat application that makes video and voice calls easier. If you use WhatsApp to make frequent video calls and are looking for an alternative that is more stable and doesn't lag then you can for sure use the app.

Threema

Threema Chat | Threema

Threema is an open-source messaging app that encrypts your data including messages, shared files and status updates. Though it doesn't offer video and voice calls. You can send out video and audio messages and the app will not collect any metadata. The app also enables you to stay anonymous and not share your phone number or email ID.

Wire

Wire supports text and multimedia messages, voice chats and video calls. | Wire

Wire is another open-source messaging app that supports text and multimedia messages, voice chats and video calls. The app also guarantees end-to-end encryption for text messages and file sharing.