What Products Is Apple Launching At Its Annual iPhone Event Rumoured For September 9? Here's The List

Apple is largely expected to hold its annual iPhone launch event on September 9 this year. Though the keynote date remains unconfirmed, the event is tipped to introduce seven new devices spanning the new iPhones, wearables, and smart home products, marking one of the company's biggest hardware pushes in years. Here is everything rumoured to launch.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to retain a design similar to last year's models while bringing meaningful internal changes. The device is expected to have a smaller Dynamic Island, along with a variable aperture Main lens that works more like a DSLR camera. The Pro models are also expected to run on an A20 Pro chip built on Apple's 2nm process, paired with Apple's C2 modem, with a dark cherry shade rumoured as this year's special colour option.

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iPhone Ultra (foldable)

Apple's first foldable iPhone, widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra, is expected to debut alongside the Pro models. The device is rumoured to have a 5.5-inch display when closed and a 7.8-inch display when open, with a 4:3 aspect ratio similar to an iPad, making the unfolded experience closer to using an iPad mini. There have been reports of manufacturing issues with the foldable, and some supply chain signals suggest it could launch after the Pro models, similar to how Apple staggered the iPhone X launch in 2017, according to MacRumors.

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Apple Watch Series 12

The Apple Watch Series 12 is expected to bring under-the-hood upgrades rather than a design overhaul. Apple is reportedly planning to reintroduce its ceramic Apple Watch casing, last offered on the Series 5 in 2019, as soon as this year or in 2027, according to Gurman's Power On newsletter. Gurman reported that Apple is in late-stage testing on the Series 12 in Wi-Fi and cellular versions, with the first new chip since 2023 ending a three-generation performance freeze, though he has not heard of a new Apple Watch SE planned for the year.

Apple Watch Ultra 4

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is expected to receive the same core upgrades as the Series 12. No design changes are expected, but the Ultra 4 is rumoured to get the same faster S-series chip as the Series 12, along with improvements to some health and fitness features and a bigger battery for longer battery life. Separately, Gurman's newsletter noted that Apple's industrial design team has been exploring a broader rethink of its smartwatch lineup, including screenless fitness devices, though that shift is not expected to arrive with this year's models.

HomePad (smart home hub)

Apple's long-rumoured smart home hub, referred to internally and in leaks as the HomePad, is expected to mark the company's entry into the smart display category. The device is said to resemble an iPad in design, with a 7-inch square display, a wall mount option or a speaker base option, and a built-in camera for video calls, facial recognition, and presence detection, running apps like Safari, Calendar, Photos, and Home while integrating with Siri AI. The smart display, known internally as J490, has reportedly been in development since 2024 and is expected to arrive between October 2026 and early 2027, meaning it may be unveiled around the September event even if its release follows later.

New Apple TV 4K

Apple is also expected to refresh its set-top box. The next Apple TV 4K is expected to keep the same form factor as the current model, but come with an A17 Pro chip or better to support Apple Intelligence and Siri AI.

HomePod mini 2

The HomePod mini is also due for its first major update since 2020. The HomePod mini 2 is expected to pack Apple's custom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip for higher efficiency and smoother interoperability with other Apple devices, and may adopt the U2 ultra-wideband chip to improve the precision of spatially aware features such as Handoff with iPhone, along with refreshed colour options.

None of these products have been confirmed by Apple, and the company's official Events page still lists WWDC 2026 as its most recent event. Take all of this with a grain of salt, untill Apple offers any official announcement.