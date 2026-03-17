What Is Nvidia's DLSS 5 Technology? Company Says It Is Gaming's Biggest Leap Since Ray Tracing

Announced at Nvidia's GTC 2026 keynote on March 16, DLSS 5 is the most significant update to Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology since it first launched in 2018. While previous versions of DLSS focused on boosting frame rates by generating pixels and frames, DLSS 5 takes an entirely different approach - one that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is calling nothing short of a paradigm shift for real-time graphics.

What DLSS actually is?

DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is an AI-powered technology built into Nvidia's GeForce GPUs that helps games look and run better. Launched in 2018 as an AI technology to boost performance - first by upscaling resolution and then by generating entirely new frames - it has been integrated into over 750 games, becoming a gold standard for the industry. Earlier this year, DLSS 4.5 used AI to draw 23 out of every 24 pixels seen on screen. DLSS 5 is a step change beyond all of that.

DLSS 5 brings neural rendering in real time

DLSS 5 introduces a real-time neural rendering model that infuses pixels with photoreal lighting and materials, bridging the divide between rendering and reality. Unlike earlier versions, which focused on performance and frame generation, this new model focuses squarely on visual quality - the kind previously only achieved in Hollywood visual effects.

In Jensen Huang's own words, "Twenty-five years after Nvidia invented the programmable shader, we are reinventing computer graphics once again. DLSS 5 is the GPT moment for graphics - blending handcrafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artists need for creative expression."

The gap between game graphics and cinematic visuals has always been about time. The rendering horsepower available to a 16-millisecond game frame remains a tiny fraction of that available to a photoreal Hollywood VFX frame, which can take minutes to hours to render. Real-time rendering cannot bridge the gap to photorealism through brute force alone. DLSS 5 is Nvidia's answer to that fundamental constraint - using AI to do in milliseconds what a VFX studio would need hours to compute.

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How DLSS 5 works under the hood

DLSS 5 takes a game's colour and motion vectors for each frame as input, and uses an AI model to infuse the scene with photoreal lighting and materials that are anchored to source 3D content and consistent from frame to frame. DLSS 5 runs in real time at up to 4K resolution for smooth, interactive gameplay.

The AI is not generating random visuals — it is trained to understand the specifics of what it is looking at. The AI model is trained end to end to understand complex scene semantics such as characters, hair, fabric and translucent skin, along with environmental lighting conditions like front-lit, back-lit or overcast — all by analysing a single frame. DLSS 5 then uses its deep understanding to generate visually precise images that handle complex elements such as subsurface scattering on skin, the delicate sheen of fabric and light-material interactions on hair, all while retaining the structure and semantics of the original scene.

DLSS 5: Artist control is built in

A key concern with any AI-driven visual system is whether it overrides creative intent. Nvidia says DLSS 5 addresses this directly. DLSS 5 provides game developers with detailed controls for intensity, colour grading and masking, so artists can determine where and how enhancements are applied to maintain each game's unique aesthetic. Integration is seamless, using the same NVIDIA Streamline framework used by existing DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex technologies.

Which games are coming to DLSS 5 first

The launch line-up is already substantial. DLSS 5 will come to games including AION 2, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Black State, CINDER CITY, Delta Force, Hogwarts Legacy, Justice, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, NTE: Neverness to Everness, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem, Sea of Remnants, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Where Winds Meet and more.

Publishers and developers already on board include Bethesda, CAPCOM, Hotta Studio, NetEase, NCSOFT, S-GAME, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Games.

DLSS 5 rollout timeline

DLSS 5 will arrive this fall. Nvidia has not yet confirmed which GPU architectures will support it beyond what was shown at the keynote demo, which used the RTX 50 series. More details are expected closer to launch.