What is JioPC? New Cloud PC Service Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹1,000

Reliance Jio has opened up JioPC, its cloud-based virtual computer, to all Indian consumers regardless of which telecom or broadband provider they use. The service was earlier restricted to JioHome broadband subscribers but can now be accessed on any existing laptop or desktop through a supported web browser.

What JioPC offers?

JioPC works as a computer-as-a-service subscription, running on Jio's cloud infrastructure rather than the user's own hardware. Instead of depending on the processor, RAM and storage inside an ageing device, the service delivers a virtual desktop powered remotely.

The service comes in two configurations, both running on Ubuntu Linux:

- JioPC (Standard): Four-CPU configuration, 8GB RAM, 500GB cloud storage

- JioPC Ultra: Eight-CPU configuration, 16GB RAM, 1TB cloud storage

As for pricing, the JioPC plan starts at Rs. 1,000 for 2 months, Rs. 2,000 for 5 months, and Rs. 4,000 for 12 months. The JioPC Ultra plans are priced at Rs. 1,200, Rs. 2,500, and Rs. 5,000, respectively.

All prices include GST. The annual plan works out to roughly Rs. 11 a day for the standard tier and about Rs. 13.70 a day for the Ultra tier, making shorter subscriptions comparatively costlier on a per-day basis.

How can users access it?

Consumers can register with either a Jio or non-Jio mobile number and set up the service through a browser in under five minutes, with no hardware installation or data migration required, the company said. JioPC can also be accessed on a television via a Jio Set-Top Box, provided the user has an active Jio broadband connection along with a keyboard and mouse. Content, applications and settings stay consistent across both access methods, though USB drive support is available only through the set-top box route, not the browser.

Jio positions the service primarily as a way to extend the life of a slowing or storage-strapped computer, saying it is particularly suited to machines three to four years old — and claims that even an eight-year-old computer can handle AI-powered applications, since the heavier processing happens in the cloud.

That said, JioPC has clear limits. It cannot fix hardware problems such as a damaged screen, failing battery or weak Wi-Fi module, and the underlying computer must still be functional enough to run a browser and stay connected to the internet. The RAM and storage on offer are cloud-hosted and do not physically upgrade the user's device.

Both configurations run on Ubuntu Linux rather than Windows, so users shouldn't assume every Windows application will run natively. The service bundles LibreOffice, web browsers for tools like Microsoft 365, and Adobe Express for design work, but Jio recommends users verify compatibility if they depend on specific Windows-based software, institutional tools or hardware drivers.