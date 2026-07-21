What Are Ethanol ATMs? India Plans To Sell Cooking Fuel Through Vending Machines

Having already met its 20 percent ethanol blending target in petrol, the Indian government is now turning its attention to a new set of ideas to put its surplus ethanol production to use, including so called ethanol ATMs that could let households buy ethanol for cooking directly from fuel retail outlets. The proposal is part of a broader plan being discussed by the government and state run oil marketing companies to expand ethanol's role beyond automotive fuel.

What exactly is an ethanol ATM?

An ethanol ATM refers to a dispensing kiosk or automated machine that oil marketing companies may set up at existing fuel retail outlets, allowing consumers to purchase ethanol in canisters for household use. The idea mirrors how petrol or diesel is currently dispensed at fuel stations, except the product on offer would be ethanol meant primarily for cooking rather than for vehicles. As part of the proposed rollout, oil marketing companies are expected to begin with a pilot phase, installing initial canister dispensing kiosks at select outlets to test consumer response before any wider deployment.

Why is the government exploring ethanol as cooking fuel?

The push comes as India's annual ethanol production capacity has crossed 20 billion litres, with another 4 billion litres expected to be added during the current financial year, taking total capacity to nearly 24 billion litres. Of this, only around 11 billion litres are consumed annually under the E20 petrol blending programme, while the liquor, pharmaceutical and chemical industries use another 3 to 3.5 billion litres. This leaves an estimated 7 billion litres of production capacity sitting unused, prompting the government to look at fresh avenues of demand, including cooking fuel, sustainable aviation fuel, flex fuel vehicles, and exports to neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

The energy security angle

Beyond simply utilising surplus capacity, the proposal is also being driven by concerns around India's dependence on imported LPG, much of which is sourced from Gulf countries and shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. Industry executives have pointed to the disruption in global energy markets during the recent conflict in West Asia as having exposed the vulnerability of this supply chain. While state run oil marketing companies have since diversified their LPG sourcing and built up strategic reserves capable of covering close to 30 days of supply, officials see domestically produced ethanol as an additional hedge against future international energy shocks.

Government support and industry involvement

To make the shift viable for households, the government is reportedly considering a subsidy mechanism to support ethanol based cooking, which could take the form of either a one time capital subsidy for ethanol stoves or an ongoing fiscal incentive to encourage adoption. Oil marketing companies are said to be participating actively in these discussions and have already begun research and development work on ethanol based cooking stoves as part of the groundwork for the programme.

The bigger picture on India's ethanol journey

The ethanol ATM proposal comes on the back of a decade long expansion of India's ethanol blending programme, which has taken blending levels in petrol from around 1.5 percent to 20 percent. According to the government, this blending push has helped save more than Rs. 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange since 2014-15, while also encouraging sugar mills and grain based distilleries to invest heavily in new production facilities across states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. With the E20 target now achieved well ahead of its original 2030 deadline, the government appears to be using this momentum to explore whether ethanol can play a larger role in India's energy mix beyond just powering vehicles.