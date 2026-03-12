West Asia Conflict: Samsung, LG Display Monitor Fallout Of US–Iran War Over Inflation And Rising Costs

Samsung Display and LG Display executives warn that the US–Iran conflict could trigger inflation and raise raw material costs, potentially affecting the global display industry | IANS

Seoul, March 12: Heads of South Korean display makers said on Thursday they are closely monitoring the potential fallout of the US-Iran war amid concerns that the Middle East conflict could trigger inflation and push up production costs.

"If the war lasts longer, the price burden of raw materials will rise significantly," Samsung Display Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yi Chung told reporters ahead of the general meeting of the Korea Display Industry Association held in Seoul.

Inflation concerns amid global chip price surge

"While conditions are not favourable due to rising memory chip prices, the war between the United States and Iran is expected to lead to inflation, making the situation even more difficult in the second half," Yi said, reports Yonhap news agency.

The outlook followed industry concerns that rising global memory chip prices amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom may lead smartphone makers to reduce shipments due to higher costs, eventually weakening demand for display panels.

"(The performance) of memory chip producers may be strong, but clients using memory chips are facing challenges," Yi added. "It is crucial (for companies) to reduce production costs and cooperate with partners to enhance competitiveness."

LG Display also monitoring developments

LG Display CEO Jeong Chul-dong said his company is also closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, although the conflict has not yet had a direct impact on the company.

"The prices of finished products are rising due to higher memory chip prices, and we are currently assessing what impact it may bring," Jeong said. "We plan to make moves in response to changes in memory chip supply."

Focus on financial stability and performance

Jeong noted the company will continue efforts to enhance its financial health and generate stable profits to deliver solid performance in the first half, said the report.

