'We Will Be Disabling Usernames': Sridhar Vembu Disables Feature From Arattai After WhatsApp Backlash & Regulatory Concerns

Arattai |

In a swift move to align with regulatory expectations, Zoho-backed messaging app Arattai has decided to disable its username-based account feature. The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions between the Indian government and WhatsApp over similar capabilities.

The Indian government recently expressed serious reservations about WhatsApp’s newly introduced username feature, which allows users to interact without sharing phone numbers. Citing risks of identity theft and cyber frauds, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked Meta to pause the rollout.

This development has prompted a proactive response from domestic players. Arattai, positioned as a Made-in-India privacy-focused alternative, became one of the first apps to publicly address the concerns.

Zoho co-founder announces decision

Sridhar Vembu, Co-Founder of Zoho, took to X to confirm the change,"We will be disabling the user name based account feature in Arattai, to comply with the regulatory change."

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The decision reflects Arattai’s commitment to operating within the evolving regulatory framework in India.

Arattai is Zoho’s end-to-end encrypted messaging platform that supports text messaging, voice calls, and video calls. By disabling the username feature, Arattai aims to avoid potential regulatory hurdles while maintaining its core offerings.