Memes shared on social media since Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang show him bounding onto a stage to a roaring crowd, in a Michael Jackson-style showman's entrance. The audience in the images is a who's who of tech - Apple's Tim Cook, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk and Google's Sundar Pichai, among others. The joke plays off the real-world cheering from Musk, Altman and other tech figures, who welcomed his return on X.

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UFC champion and a road-trip with Trump and Musk

In another viral edit, Huang wins a UFC title fight and, in his victory speech, says he would like to take the chance 'to apologize to absolutely nobody'. A third meme puts Huang, President Donald Trump and Musk in a car, all three screaming "We are back, baby". It echoes Trump's public push for the reinstatement and Musk's declaration that "the mistake has been corrected".

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The boat meme

One meme borrows the 'aura farming' format, which comes from the viral 2025 clip of a young dancer at the front of a boat in a traditional Indonesian rowing race. Here Huang takes the dancer's spot while his wife and the women alleged to have been involved with him row. It has been shared as a pointed joke about the scandal that led to his November 12 resignation.

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A darker edit

Another circulating clip is AI-generated and violent. It shows Huang rising from a corpse and grabbing Alice Huang, the former Megaspeed executive named in reports about the affair, by the neck. Alice Huang is not related to him. US officials are reported to suspect she acted for Chinese intelligence, which Beijing denies. Megaspeed has said she left the company in 2025.

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Part of a longer meme cycle

The Huang meme mill started well before Monday. Earlier AI-generated edits cropped up at the time of his resignation, including a Matrix parody and jokes about the Coldplay kiss-cam moment involving Astronomer's former CEO. His return has set off a fresh round of jokes, including references to GTA 6. Trump himself fed the cycle by posting an AI image of Huang holding a red bra in a recreation of his own Butler, Pennsylvania, photograph.