Want To Declutter Your PC? These 4 Settings Will Help You Do It Seamlessly

A fresh Windows 11 installation rarely feels as tidy as users expect. Unwanted apps, unsolicited notifications and on-screen suggestions tend to pile up quickly, turning the interface into a distraction rather than a workspace. However, a few targeted changes to Windows settings can significantly cut down this clutter and make the system easier to navigate.

1. Simplifying the Start menu

The Start menu is often packed with more than most users actually need. Begin by turning off 'Show recently added apps', since users are usually already aware of what they've installed. Three additional toggles are worth switching off from the same .

Personalisation > Start settings screen:

- Show recommended files in Start, recent files in File Explorer, and items in jump lists

- Show recommendations for tips, shortcuts, new apps and more.

- Show most used apps.

With these disabled, the Start menu is left showing only what users have pinned themselves.

2. Tidying up Windows Search

Windows Search is one of the most frequently used features on the OS, but its default view can feel crowded with search history and suggested content the moment it's opened. Head to Settings, then Privacy and Security, and switching off Search History. Clearing existing history and disabling 'show search highlights' further clears the panel. A second pass through the same Privacy and Security menu and turning off "Recommendations and offers in settings" along with personalised offers.

3. Streamlining the Taskbar

The taskbar can swing between being genuinely useful and overwhelmingly busy, depending on how it's configured. A right-click on the taskbar followed by selecting Taskbar Settings opens the option to disable Widgets and Task View. The search box can also be resized here, shrinking it from a full bar down to just an icon and label strikes a balance between visibility and screen space, without eating into the taskbar's real estate.

For those who want to go a step further, Windows also allows the taskbar to auto-hide entirely. This is done via Settings > Personalisation > Taskbar > Taskbar Behaviours, by checking "Automatically hide the taskbar." The bar then only appears when the cursor is moved to the bottom edge of the screen.

4. Managing notifications by app

Rather than turning off notifications altogether, Windows allows granular control over which apps are allowed to alert you. This is done through Settings > System > Notifications, under 'Notifications from apps and other senders', where each app's permission can be toggled individually.

Taken together, these settings don't improve raw PC performance, but they do cut down on the visual and notification noise that competes for attention throughout the day.