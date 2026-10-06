Vivo X Fold 6 Book-Style Foldable Smartphone Launched In India At ₹2,19,999: All You Need To Know

Vivo has launched the X Fold 6 in India, its latest book-style foldable aimed squarely at multitasking and productivity. The phone comes in a single 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration and ships with features such as a left-hand navigation bar for previewing and switching between documents, alongside support for running multiple apps and windows side by side. Here is everything to know about the pricing, availability, and specifications of the Vivo X Fold 6.

Vivo X Fold 6 price in India

The Vivo X Fold 6 is priced at Rs. 2,19,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Pre-bookings for the device are open from today, with official sales set to begin on October 13, 2026, through the Vivo India e-store. The foldable is available in Nebula Teal and Prism Black colour options. As a launch offer, buyers can claim three months of Google AI Pro along with 5TB of cloud storage, according to the device's official India listing.

Vivo X Fold 6 specifications

The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch LTPO foldable inner AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,504 x 2,312 pixels, a pixel density of 424ppi, a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage, 300Hz touch sampling, and HDR support, with peak brightness rated at 5,000 nits according to Vivo's official specifications. The cover display measures 6.51 inches with a resolution of 1,120 x 2,528 pixels. The handset measures 157.16 x 74.26 x 9.40mm when folded and 157.16 x 145.66 x 4.40mm when unfolded, weighing approximately 228 grams, and carries IPX8 and IPX9 water-resistance ratings along with IP5X dust resistance.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset, built on a 3nm process and paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The foldable runs OriginOS 7 based on Android, with software tuned specifically for the larger foldable display and multi-window multitasking.

On the camera front, the Vivo X Fold 6 gets a ZEISS-tuned triple rear setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.68 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.05 aperture, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.57 aperture, offering up to 100x digital zoom. Both the inner and cover displays feature 20-megapixel selfie cameras, and the phone supports video recording at up to 8K resolution.

The device is backed by a 6,900mAh battery using a dual-battery parallel design, supporting 80W wired fast charging as well as 40W wireless MagCharge, according to Vivo's official specifications page.