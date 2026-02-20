Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite: Price In India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite have been launched in India. The two phones are now available for pre-order. Sales for both models begin on February 26 through Vivo's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. While the phones share many specifications, including the display, camera setup, battery, charging speed, and software. The primary differences lie in the processor, available memory/storage configurations, and some minor build and sensor variations.

Here's a complete comparison of the Vivo V70 with the Vivo V70 Elite on paper:

Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite: Price in India compared

The Vivo V70 is priced at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in colors including Passion Red and Lemon Yellow.

The Vivo V70 Elite, on the other hand, is a little more expensive, with pricing starting at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Rs. 56,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 61,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It comes in colors including Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black.

Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite: Display comparison

Both models feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 2750 × 1260 resolution (1.5K), up to 120Hz refresh rate, P3 wide color gamut, 459 PPI pixel density, VM9 light-emitting material, and local peak brightness of 5000 nits. The display supports capacitive multi-touch and is measured diagonally in a full rectangle, with the actual viewable area slightly smaller. There's no difference in display between the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite.

Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite: Battery comparison

Again, both the phones are similar in battery specifications. Both smartphones are equipped with a 6500mAh (TYP) Li-ion battery and support 90W fast charging.

Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite: Processor comparison

Processor is where the main difference really lies. The Vivo V70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor (4nm process, 8 cores: 1x2.8 GHz + 4x2.4 GHz + 3x1.8 GHz).

The Vivo V70 Elite uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor (4nm process, 8 cores: 1x3.0 GHz + 4x2.8 GHz + 3x2.0 GHz). Both the phones use LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite: Camera comparison

Both the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite phones feature an identical ZEISS-tuned triple rear camera setup - a 50-megapixel main camera (AF & OIS, f/1.88, FOV 84-degree, 6P lens), a 50-megapixel super telephoto camera (AF & OIS, f/2.65, FOV 33-degree, 4P lens), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (FF, f/2.2, FOV 115-degree, 5P lens). The front camera is a 50-megapixel ZEISS group selfie unit (AF, f/2.0, FOV 92-degree, 5P lens). Both include a rear flash with single color temperature fill light, support for various scene modes including underwater photography (up to 1.5m depth for limited time), and video recording up to 4K.

Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite: UI comparison

As for software, both the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite run on proprietary Vivo software based on Android. Both run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite: Verdict

On paper, the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite are very similar, with the Elite model standing out primarily due to its more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, higher storage option (up to 512GB), and additional variant choices. Shared elements like the display, camera system, large battery, and IP68 & IP69 ratings make them closely matched in most areas. Real-world performance differences, such as processing power in demanding tasks or everyday efficiency, can only be determined through thorough hands-on reviews.

Your buying decision currently, should be based on budget and colour preferences solely.