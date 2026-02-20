Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite smartphones have launched in India. Both models feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6500mAh battery. The key difference between the two is the processor - the Vivo V70 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the Vivo V70 Elite is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The Elite also offers an additional higher RAM/storage variant.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite price in India and availability

The Vivo V70 is priced at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in colors including Passion Red and Lemon Yellow.

The Vivo V70 Elite is priced at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Rs. 56,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 61,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It comes in colors including Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black.

Pre-booking for both smartphones has already begun, and is available on vivo.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline stores. Sales start from February 26.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite specifications

Coming to the specifications, both phones share a 6.59-inch (2750 × 1260 pixels) 1.5K flat AMOLED display supporting HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 4320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and up to 5000 nits peak brightness. They include an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio, USB Type-C, dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and dimensions of 157.52x74.33x7.4mm (or 7.59mm in some colors) with weights of 187g (black) or 194g (other colors). They feature an aerospace-grade metal frame, 1.25mm ultra-narrow side bezels, and a "Golden Grip" design for one-handed use, along with 4D game vibration and VC cooling.

The rear camera system on both includes a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 115-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto sensor with Aura light, supporting up to 4K 60fps video and seamless zoom transitions. The front camera is a 50-megapixel autofocus unit capable of 4K video.

Both are equipped with a 6500mAh (typ) battery supporting 90W fast charging, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage.

The Vivo V70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm) processor with Adreno 722 GPU and available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations.

The Vivo V70 Elite uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm) processor with Adreno 735 GPU and is available in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations.