Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite: Price In India, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite smartphones are teased to launch in India soon. The two smartphone's launch date has not been announced yet, and now new leak gives us a hint as to when it may arrive for the Indian market. There's also information regarding the pricing of the two phones, that has leaked online. The series is believed to be a rebranded version of the S50 lineup that debuted in China in December.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite: Launch timeline tipped

According to Android Headlines, the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite are anticipated to arrive in India soon, with hints pointing towards alignment with the Holi festival period. An India-specific 'AI Holi Portrait' feature is scheduled to run from February 19 to March 15, suggesting availability could coincide with this timeframe, potentially in mid-to-late February 2026.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite: Price in India tipped

According to the leaked details, both models in the Vivo V70 series are positioned under Rs. 50,000 in India. The Vivo V70 Elite is expected to start slightly below this threshold, placing it competitively against Vivo’s current X200T offerings. The standard Vivo V70 is tipped to target the sub-Rs. 40,000 price band in the Indian market.

Vivo V70 specifications (expected)

Based on leaks, the standard Vivo V70 is expected to offer a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V70 is likely to feature a triple rear setup with Zeiss optics – 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 50-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. Up front, the phone is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide field of view.

The device is rumoured to pack a 6,500mAh with 90W fast charging support. Other features include IP68 dust and water resistance, latest OriginOS with up to 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Vivo V70 Elite specifications (expected)

The Vivo V70 Elite is rumoured to have the same display as the V70. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset for better multitasking and gaming.

Identical to V70, the V70 Elite may feature a ZEISS-tuned triple rear cameras (50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 50-megapixel 3x telephoto) and 50-megapixel front camera. Additional AI features like AI Holi Festive Portrait and AI Magic Weather are expected. It is also rumoured to have the same battery as the V70