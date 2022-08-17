Vivo V25 Pro launched in India: Here are the top five features

The Vivo V25 Pro has been announced in India. Vivo's V-series phones are always known for their design and camera prowess. The V25 Pro sports an impressive design as it comes equipped with a colour-changing back panel. In addition, it offers some attractive features, such as a high refresh rate AMOLED display, 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, and a 32-megapixel front camera. Here are the top five features of the Vivo V25 Pro.

Design

Starting from the front, the Vivo V25 Pro features an AMOLED display with curved edges and a centrally positioned punch-hole, which gives it a premium look. It comes in two colours, such as Sailing Blue and Polar. When the fluorite AG glass back available on the Sailing Blue edition is exposed to sunlight or UV rays, it can shift colour from light blue to dark blue. The device measures only 8.62mm in thickness and weighs 190 grams.

Display

The Vivo V25 Pro is one of the few upper mid-range phones to feature a curved AMOLED display. The 6.56-inch screen supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is integrated with a fingerprint scanner.

64MP Triple Rear Cameras

The rear-facing triple camera unit of the Vivo V25 Pro has a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.89 aperture and OIS support. It is coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Apart from shooting top-notch photos in daylight, the V25 Pro is optimised to capture impressive shots and videos in low-light conditions. It offers videography features, such as Vlog movie, time-lapse, and multi-style portraits.

32MP Selfie Camera

The 32-megapixel selfie camera of the Vivo V25 Pro comes with Eye AF (autofocus) support. It offers the bokeh flare portrait mode that focuses on the subject while blurring the background. It can also capture brighter selfies in dim-light scenarios.

Performance

To keep the lights on, the V25 Pro houses a 4,830mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. It is equipped with a 5G-ready Dimensity 1300 chipset, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots to the Android 12 OS with FunTouch OS 12 on top.

The Vivo V25 Pro is now available for pre-booking through Vivo India’s online store, Flipkart, and leading offline stores. The first sale of the device will be carried out on August 25, 2022.

Read Also Vivo India to increase production capacity in India; to start exporting devices