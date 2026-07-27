Vivo T5e With 5,500mAh Battery, 8-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T5e smartphone has launched in India as the fourth model in its Vivo T5 series, joining the Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G, and Vivo T5x 5G as the lineup's new entry-level offering. Unlike its 5G-enabled siblings, the Vivo T5e is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7225 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM, positioning it as a budget-focused device. The handset features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,500mAh battery, and a single 8-megapixel rear camera, running on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Vivo T5e Price in India

The Vivo T5e price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is currently on sale in the country via the Vivo online store, Flipkart, and offline retail channels. It is available in Aero Blue and Shadow Grey colour options. The report does not mention any specific launch offers for the handset at the time of listing.

Vivo T5e Specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo T5e runs on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, and features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The handset carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with a Military-Grade Durability certification, as claimed by the company. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7225 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM, which supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 4GB. The device comes with 64GB of onboard storage, expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Vivo T5e is equipped with a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone houses a 5,500mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 18 hours of online video playback, up to 47 hours of music playback, up to 13.5 hours of social media usage, or up to 28 hours of voice calls on a single charge. It supports 15W wired fast charging and carries a claimed four-year battery health rating.