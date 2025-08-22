 Vivo T4 Pro 5G Teased To Be Powered By Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, Design Details Confirmed Ahead Of India Launch On August 26
Vivo has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming Vivo T4 Pro 5G in India, set for August 26 at 12pm IST, with the device positioned in the Rs. 25,000-30,000 price segment.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
Vivo T4 Pro 5G | Flipkart

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has confirmed key specifications and design details of the handset ahead of its official launch next week. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart, with a dedicated microsite already live on the e-commerce platform.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G design and key specifications teased

Ahead of the launch, the design and key specifications have been revealed. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, representing an upgrade from its predecessor. It is also teased to get an AnTuTu score of over 1 million, hinting at its performance power.

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G showcases a premium design with a quad-curved AMOLED display and measures just 7.53mm in thickness. The smartphone will be available in blue and golden color variants, as revealed in its teasers.

The rear camera setup features a distinctive vertically aligned pill-shaped module positioned on the top left corner of the back panel. This module houses two camera sensors, while a third sensor and the signature Aura Light ring feature are positioned alongside it.

article-image

The standout feature of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G is its advanced camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. The device will also incorporate AI-driven photography and productivity tools designed to enhance imaging capabilities and daily productivity tasks.

Leaks suggest that the device packs a substantial 6,500mAh battery, marking a significant improvement over the previous Vivo T3 Pro's 5,500mAh battery capacity.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Pricing in India (expected)

Vivo has confirmed that the T4 Pro 5G will be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000, positioning it firmly in the premium mid-range smartphone segment. This pricing strategy aligns closely with its predecessor, the Vivo T3 Pro, which launched at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G brings several upgrades over the T3 Pro, including the newer Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor (compared to Snapdragon 7 Gen 3), increased battery capacity, and enhanced camera capabilities. The T3 Pro featured a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera, 16MP selfie shooter, and a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

The phone is confirmed to launch in India on August 26 through Flipkart, with complete pricing and storage variant details expected to be announced during the official launch event.

