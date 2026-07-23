Vivo S2 India Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch, Smartphone Expected To Debut In Early August

Vivo appears to be reviving its S series in India after a gap of nearly seven years, with tipster Abhishek Yadav sharing fresh details on the pricing, colour options and expected specifications of the upcoming Vivo S2. The company has not officially acknowledged the device yet, but the leak points to a launch in early August, positioning the S2 as a premium mid-range offering with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset at its core.

Vivo S2 price in India (expected)

According to Yadav, an internal listing pegs the Vivo S2's 8GB plus 128GB variant at Rs. 43,000, while the 8GB plus 256GB option is listed slightly lower at Rs. 42,000. The same leak also lists pricing for demo units meant for retail display, with the 8GB plus 128GB demo unit priced at Rs. 38,000 and the 8GB plus 256GB demo unit priced at Rs. 42,000.

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Vivo has not confirmed any of these figures, and the final retail pricing at launch could differ from what has been tipped, particularly once bank offers and card discounts are factored in.

Vivo S2 launch timeline (expected)

Vivo has stayed silent on an official launch date so far, but early reports citing the leak suggest the Vivo S2 could arrive in the Indian market in early August this year.

Vivo S2 colour options (expected)

Yadav's leak also details the colour lineup for the device, with the Vivo S2 expected to be offered in sapphire blue, regal bronze and silk white finishes at launch.

Vivo S2 specifications (expected)

On the display front, the Vivo S2 is rumoured to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate that scales up to 120Hz, along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options going up to 256GB. The smartphone is expected to ship with ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, out of the box.

Battery life is expected to be handled by a 7,000mAh cell supporting 80W wired fast charging, alongside wireless and reverse wireless charging support. On the camera front, the Vivo S2 is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50 megapixel primary sensor, a 50 megapixel periscope telephoto lens and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera. Up front, the device may house a 32 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.