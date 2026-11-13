Viral Video: Tesla Appears To Dodge Speeding Car Moments Before Fatal Crash In Utah; Self-Driving Tech Gets Credit

Dashcam videos from Utah are circulating on social media. They appear to show a Tesla moving out of the way of a speeding car moments before that car crashed, and Tesla owners are crediting the carmaker's driver-assistance software. The person who shared the footage said the driver of the speeding car was killed.

What the videos show

Kathleen Anderson, who posts on X as @RepubliKate, shared three videos of the same accident. She said her brother's friend owns the Tesla and that the car, "on self drive," saw a vehicle approaching from behind at excessive speed and moved aside. She said the footage, taken from several angles, shows the Tesla shifting slightly to avoid the car.

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A Korean account that reposted the clip described the Tesla slowing along an exit ramp and edging toward the shoulder with its self-driving feature on. According to that account, a white sedan then came up fast behind it, passed on its left and hit another vehicle at an intersection. The Tesla was not involved. That description has not been verified either.

Many commenters praised the car's reaction, and one owner said they could not have moved fast enough themselves.

What is and isn't confirmed

The claim that FSD was engaged and responded to the speeding car rests on a second-hand social media post. At the time of writing, no police report or Tesla statement on the incident was available, and the exact location and date had not been confirmed. It is also unclear whether the slight movement was a reaction to the car behind or part of the Tesla's routine path along the ramp.

FSD's safety record

Tesla says its FSD (Supervised) system has a far lower rate of major collisions than human drivers. Figures cited by Tesla-focused outlets from the company's February 2026 safety report put it at one major collision per 5.3 million miles with FSD active, against one per 660,000 miles for the US average.