US Tech Giant DoorDash Opens First India Hub In Hyderabad, Plans To Hire 3,000 Employees In Two Years |

US Delivery Major DoorDash has opened its first India talent hub in Hyderabad. The hub starts with 500 professionals and is planned to grow to more than 3,000 over the next two years.

What the Hyderabad hub will do?

The hub, in HITEC City, will first house DoorDash's Customer Experience and Integrity (CXI) and General and Administrative (G&A) teams, supporting its global operations. It will help serve consumers, merchants and delivery workers (Dashers) across the company's markets. DoorDash said it may add specialised fraud-review, integrity and technical-support capabilities as the office grows.

Third global CXI centre

Hyderabad will be DoorDash's third in-house CXI service centre worldwide, after Tempe, Arizona, and Mexico City. The company already has a presence in India, though this is its first office in the country under the DoorDash name.

Telangana government welcomes the move

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu inaugurated the facility, joined by DoorDash Chief Financial Officer Ravi Inukonda and senior director Jenna Kohnke. Sridhar Babu said the decision validates how far Hyderabad has come as a global talent hub. He added that the hub would bring capabilities in hyperlocal commerce, customer experience, technology and operations to the city.

"Hyderabad will be one of only three owned DoorDash Customer Experience and Integrity hubs globally, alongside Tempe, Arizona, and Mexico City. This is exactly the kind of global capability we want to build in Hyderabad, bringing high-value work, global platforms and opportunities for our talent to work on businesses serving markets around the world. DoorDash joins a growing ecosystem of digital commerce companies in Hyderabad, including Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Zomato, Uber and Swiggy," he said.

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Why India's GCC boom matters

The opening adds to India's rise as the world's largest base for GCCs, the in-house offshore units multinationals use instead of outside contractors. A 2026 Nasscom-Zinnov report cited by Reuters puts the sector at around 2.36 million workers across more than 2,100 sites, with close to $100 billion in revenue. The Telangana government says Hyderabad hosts more than 500 GCCs employing over 500,000 people.

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The global business behind the hub

DoorDash ended 2025 with more than 56 million monthly active consumers. It operates in more than 40 countries and recorded over $100 billion in Marketplace Gross Order Value in 2025. Local reports say the company is currently operating from Auro Orbit and is reportedly eyeing a much larger long-term footprint at Vamsiram CyberSpazio. Neither DoorDash nor the government has confirmed the second location.