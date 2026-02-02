Upcoming Smartphone Launches In February: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, iQoo 15R, Vivo V70, OnePlus Nord 6, More

January 2026 was packed with smartphone launches, including the Realme P4 Power, Vivo X200T, and Redmi Note 15 range. Now, February looks set to be even more interesting, particularly with the Samsung Galaxy S26 flagship range leading the charge. The month features a diverse lineup from major brands such as Samsung, iQoo, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Motorola, Realme, and Xiaomi, with several flagships, performance-focused devices, and mid-range options expected.

Here is a lowdown on all the smartphones expected to be unveiled in the months of February.

1. Samsung Galaxy S26

Expected Launch: February 25

The Galaxy Unpacked event is reportedly expected for later this month, but Samsung has offered no official confirmations. Leaked specs include a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Exynos 2600 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, 50-megapixel rear camera, 12-megapixel selfie sensor, 4,000mah battery and OneUI 8.5. Pricing details remain under wraps but are expected to align with previous S-series flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S26 | Android Headlines

2. Samsung Galaxy S26+

Expected Launch: February 25

Alongside the base variant, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ is also expected to be unveiled. Leaked specifications include a larger 6.7-inch 2K OLED display, bigger 4,900mAh battery, and similar camera and software specifications as the base model. It is likely to have enhanced AI capabilities. Specific pricing information is not known.

3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Expected Launch: February 25

The most premium model in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch 2K OLED 10-bit display with privacy protection, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 200-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel front sensor, 5,000mAh bayyeru with 65W wired charging, and OneUI 8.5 software. The frame is reported to made out of titanium. Leaks suggest significant upgrades in display and AI integration. Pricing is expected to be premium, potentially higher than predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra | Android Headlines

4. iQoo 15 Ultra

Launch: February 4

Positioned as an ultimate gaming smartphone with shoulder buttons, a unique design, triple 50-egapixel camera setup (including Sony 50-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto), and flagship imaging algorithms. Leaked specs highlight strong performance and gaming focus. Pricing details are pending. This phone will debut in China on February 4. Its India launch details are under wraps for now.

X/ Tech Home

5. iQoo 15R

Launch: February 24 (India)

A performance-centric device below the iQoo 15, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and flagship-level specs at a competitive price. Expected to appeal to gamers and power users. Pricing is anticipated to be mid-to-high range. The phone is confirmed to launch in India on February 24, and will go on sale on Amazon India.

6. Vivo V70

Launch: Mid-February (expected)

Thew new Vivo V70 series is officially teased to arrive in India, though its official launch date is not known. The models are likely to be camera-focused with a triple setup (two 50-megapixel sensors and 8-megapixel ultrawide). Other leaked specifications include 1.5K OLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and a 6,500mAh battery. Pricing expected to be accessible.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite | SmartPrix

7. Vivo V70 Elite

Launch: Mid-February (expected)

Higher-end variant in the V70 range, featuring Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, ZEISS triple cameras, large battery (around 6,500mAh), and flagship-level water resistance. Leaks suggest premium mid-range positioning. Pricing to reflect upgrades.

8. Oppo Find N6

Launch: February (expected)

A sleek foldable successor to the Find N5, with improvements in design and features anticipated. Specific leaked specs are limited, but rumours point it to be similar to the OnePlus Open 2. Pricing expected to be premium.

Travels With Tech

9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Launch: February (expected)

The top model in the Find X9 series is expected to launch this month. It is expected to boast a solid camera system and high-end package. Leaks highlight advanced imaging capabilities with a dual periscope lens. There is likley to be a 200-megapixel mid-range telephoto and a 50-megapixel 10x telephoto lens on board. Pricing anticipated to be flagship level.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra | Tech Home

10. OnePlus Nord 6

Launch: February (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 5 successor is likley to launch this month. It is reported to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with 165Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 50-megapixel main sensor, and a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is tipped to pack a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging. Pricing likely to be competitive in the mid-range segment.

OnePlus Nord 6 | Techno_Ruhez

11. Motorola Edge 70 Neo

Launch: February (expected)

After launching the Motorola Edge 70 last year, Motorola is looking to introduce more variants into the mix. Key leaked specifications include a 6.33-inch 120Hz display, 5,600mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC, 50-megapixel front camera, and three colour options. Aggressive pricing strategy expected.

Rakesh chakma

12. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Launch: February (expected)

A more accessible model in the Edge 70 series, focusing on balanced features and competitive pricing. Anticipated as a strong mid-range contender. Key leaked specifications include a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, 50-megapixel main camera, 32-megapixel front camera, 7,000mAh battery with 68W charging, and IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.

@Ravikrn36

13. Realme 16

Launch: February (expected)

While the Pro models were unveiled last month, the company is now expected to unveil the Realme 16 base model in India. The device is said to have been unveiled in Vietnam with specifications like a 6.57-inch display, 4,200nits brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo SoC, 7,000mAh batteryma nd a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Pricing expected to be budget-to-mid.

Realme 16 |

14. Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Launch: February (India expected)

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a flagship with Leica collaboration, advanced camera ring design, and high-end specs. It was unveiled in China in December, and is likely to launch in India this month. Key specifications include a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra |

This lineup highlights a busy month across smartphone segments. Of course, most of the information is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt, untill official information is released by the OEM itself.