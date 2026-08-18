Unitree Humanoid Robot 'Superman' Breaks Usain Bolt's Record Before Crashing Into Electrical Box | Watch Video

X |

Chinese robotics firm Unitree Robotics has showcased a new humanoid robot capable of a 2-metre standing vertical jump and a top running speed of 12.66 metres per second, a pace that exceeds Usain Bolt's recorded sprint speed. The company said the machine, developed in just over three months, was tested and filmed, with the footage subsequently posted online.

Company claims on speed and jump

According to Unitree, the humanoid achieved the 2-metre vertical jump and the 12.66 m/s running speed despite having legs measuring only around 0.85 metres. A video released by the company shows the robot completing the jump and landing upright. The claimed speed is higher than the 10 m/s record previously set by Unitree's H1 humanoid earlier this year. The company also said its Honor Lightning humanoid had won all three medals at the Beijing half marathon in April. Unitree's founder said the new robot, named 'Superman', is a prototype that has not yet reached its final stage of development.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Crash videos spread online

Alongside the record claims, videos showing the humanoid crashing into an electrical box shortly after testing have circulated widely on social media, drawing a mix of amused and concerned reactions. Several users pointed out that the robot appeared unable to brake after reaching high speed, while others praised the underlying technology and the records it had broken.

Questions raised over control systems

Some social media users noted that a robot capable of such speeds needs to coordinate its motors, joints, balance systems and power delivery in real time, and must also be able to change direction, slow down and recover from unexpected movements without falling or sustaining damage. One post on X described the incident as the robot trading its "remaining kinetic energy" for the electrical box after sprinting a curve at Beijing's National Speed Skating Oval.