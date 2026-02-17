UIDAI's New Aadhaar App Crosses 14 Million Downloads | File Image

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has observed almost 14 million downloads of the new Aadhaar App so far, reflecting the strong public adoption and growing trust of residents in secure, digital, and convenient Aadhaar services. ​

The achievement highlights the app’s role in making Aadhaar more accessible, user-friendly, and instantly available to people across the country, according to an official statement issued on Monday.​

The Aadhaar App is a next-generation mobile application designed to provide Aadhaar Number Holders (ANH) with a secure, convenient, and privacy-first way to carry, share, show, and verify their digital identity. It is available on both Android and iOS platforms.​

The new App, dedicated to the nation on January 28, is averaging over 100,000 downloads a day. The utility of the new App is only growing, bringing Aadhaar services to residents’ fingertips. ​

It has already helped 1 million residents update their mobile numbers in Aadhaar; 357,000 ANHs have locked or unlocked their biometrics using the Aadhaar App. Similarly, almost 800,000 residents have downloaded e-Aadhaar using the new App, the statement said.​

The app also has advanced functionalities such as face verification for proof of presence, biometric lock/unlock in a single click, viewing of authentication history, and a QR-based contact card for easy sharing of contact details.​

Designed for ease of use across the entire user base, the Aadhaar App supports a wide range of real-life use cases. These include hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity’s (OVSE) QR code scanning. ​

It facilitates age gating, hospital admissions for visitors and attendants, event entries, verification of gig workers and service partners, among many such use cases. ​

UIDAI is also developing an offline verification ecosystem, registering various entities to utilise the features of the Aadhaar App for ease of availing its services.​

It allows management of up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device, enabling the concept of “One Family – One App.” In addition to address updates, residents can now update their registered mobile number through the app, with more update services planned in the future.

​This significant adoption also reflects UIDAI’s continued commitment to leveraging technology to enhance service delivery, improve the user experience, and strengthen digital infrastructure.

​Regular updates, enhanced security features, and the simplified interface have all contributed to the app’s widespread acceptance among residents across age groups and regions.

