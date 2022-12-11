Twitter Down: Some users complain of error in loading tweets on both mobile and desktop; now restored | File image

Twitter went down for users on Sunday at 7 pm IST. Some users can't load tweets on both their mobile and desktop. The mobile devices show a message that says, "Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time. Please try again later."

However, after an hour of the outage, Twitter is finally working.

According to Downdetector by Ookla, the complaints came around 7:00 pm. Over 2,838 users have reported outages in India.

Twitter outage report by Downdetector | Downdetector by Ookla

The server seemed to have gone down, but was back up before going down again.

Twitter had gone down on November 4 where users across the world were unable to view anything on the microblogging page through their desktop version, but the mobile app was working for them.

In October, both Meta platforms Instagram and WhatsApp—were also down, but their services were later restarted.