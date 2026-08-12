Total Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: Livestream Timings, Visibility Map & Safety Guidelines | Photo via AP and AFP

The only total solar eclipse of 2026 takes place today, giving skywatchers across parts of the Northern Hemisphere a chance to see the Moon fully block out the Sun. The path of totality runs through Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small stretch of Portugal, while a wider band of territory will see a partial eclipse. Totality itself will last under two minutes for most viewers along the path, offering a brief but rare window to observe the event.

What happens during a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse takes place when the Moon moves directly between the Sun and Earth, blocking the Sun's face entirely for anyone standing within the Moon's central shadow. During this period, daylight can dim to a level resembling early dawn or dusk. Events of this kind occur roughly once every 18 months, and they also give observers a chance to glimpse the Sun's corona, the faint outer atmosphere that is normally overpowered by the brightness of the solar disk.

Path and duration of today's eclipse

Totality will be visible across Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small corner of Portugal, while a partial eclipse will be seen across much of Europe, northwestern Africa, Canada and parts of the northern United States. Viewers positioned closer to the centre of the eclipse's path, such as those in Greenland, Russia and the North Atlantic region, will get a slightly longer view of totality compared to those elsewhere along the route.

Exact timings differ by location. In Reykjavik, the partial phase starts at 4:47pm local time, with totality running from 5:48pm to 5:49pm. In Leon, the partial eclipse begins at 7:32pm, and totality lasts from 8:28pm to 8:30pm. In Valencia, totality falls between 8:32pm and 8:33pm local time. India does not fall within the eclipse's visible zone this time, though people in the country will still be able to follow the event through online broadcasts.

Where to watch the eclipse online?

NASA's livestream begins at 1:15pm EDT, which corresponds to 10:45pm IST, and will feature footage from multiple points along the eclipse path alongside commentary and expert interviews. The European Space Agency will run its own broadcast from around 7:30pm CEST, or roughly 11pm IST, streaming from the Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre in Teruel, Spain, a location that sits within the path of totality and will also include discussion from scientists. The Virtual Telescope Project, an online platform that lets viewers watch real-time sky observations, is set to stream the eclipse as well.

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Safety precautions for viewing the eclipse

Anyone watching the eclipse in person is advised to use eclipse glasses certified to the ISO 12312-2 safety standard, or an approved handheld solar viewer, at any point when part of the Sun remains visible, since direct viewing can damage the eyes. Extra caution is needed when using cameras, binoculars or telescopes, as pairing eclipse glasses with optical equipment can concentrate sunlight and cause serious eye injury; a solar filter designed for the purpose should instead be fitted to the front of any camera or viewing device. Those without eclipse glasses can still observe the partial phases indirectly, for instance through a pinhole projector, though this method is not suitable for viewing totality itself.