'Today, 75% Of All New Code At Google Is Now AI-Generated & Approved By Engineers': CEO Sundar Pichai

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai | File Photo

In the span of roughly eighteen months, AI has gone from a coding assistant at Google to its dominant codewriter. CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed at Cloud Next 2026 that 75 percent of all new code at Google is now AI-generated and approved by engineers, up from 50 percent last fall. The trajectory has been steep. In April 2025, Pichai had put the number at 'well over 30 percent'. By late 2025, Google's CFO was citing 'nearly half'. Now it stands at three-quarters. This figure, without a doubt is going to increase repidly, raising serious questions about the fate of human engineers.

Sundar Pichai at the Google Cloud Next 2026 event in Las Vegas

The figure was shared at Google Cloud Next 2026, where Pichai used it to illustrate a broader transformation underway at the company. Google is no longer presenting AI as a helper layered onto engineering work, it is presenting AI as the default engine behind most fresh code creation, with humans increasingly positioned as reviewers, orchestrators, and governors of output quality.

The shift goes beyond simple code generation. Pichai said Google is now shifting to "truly agentic workflows," with engineers orchestrating fully autonomous digital task forces, firing off agents and accomplishing remarkable things.

The real-world results have been striking. A particularly complex code migration carried out by agents and engineers working together was completed six times faster than would have been possible a year ago with engineers alone. In another example, the team building the Gemini app on MacOS used Google's agentic development platform Antigravity, going from an idea to a native Swift app prototype in just a few days.

Pichai still optimistic that AI is not replacing engineers

The point Pichai is making is deliberate - AI is not replacing engineers, but fundamentally redefining what engineering looks like. Human expertise is now concentrated at the review and direction stage, rather than the line-by-line composition stage.

Google essentially writes some of the most complex production code in the world, across Search, Ads, Cloud, YouTube, and Android. The fact that AI is now the primary author of new code at this scale, and that Google's engineers are signing off on it, carries significant weight for the entire technology industry.