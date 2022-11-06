Tired of searching your inbox to track packages? Gmail will now automatically track package deliveries

Gmail will now automatically track package deliveries | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Shopping online has become very simple and easy attracting more and more users everyday. With the upcoming Black Friday season Gmail has rolled out a new feature to help track packages. Users will now be able to track packages and stay on top of all the shipments using Gmail.

Google in a blog post said, “With the holiday season coming up fast, it won’t be long before your inbox is filled with more order and shipping confirmations, tracking numbers and even the occasional delay notification. So this year, Gmail is introducing new features to help you save time and stay on top of all your shipments.”

In the coming week Gmail would show the current delivery status of packages in the inbox list view and in a summary card at the top of individual emails.

In the blog Google stated the package tracking would be available across major US shipping carriers and will provide important information like estimated arrival date and status like 'Arriving today' in a glance.

How does the feature work?

You can opt to receive package tracking updates directly from the inbox or in Gmail settings. Gmail will automatically look up order statuses using the parcel tracking number and show them in the inbox.

If you don't wish to get the package tracking update then you can also opt out through the Gmail settings.

Track orders on Gmail | Google

Gmail will soon also create a delay label that will bring emails to the top of your inbox showing that a package is delayed so that you don't miss out on any packages.

Google also added, “There’s a lot to keep track of during the holidays. But with these new features, and even more to come in Gmail, we hope to cross at least one of those to-do’s off your list — so you can spend less time waiting by the door and more time celebrating with your loved ones.”