Tim Cook Gets A Standing Ovation At His Final WWDC As Apple CEO | Watch Video

There was a moment at Apple Park during the WWDC 2026 event that had nothing to do with Siri, iOS 27, or Google Gemini. Apple software chief Craig Federighi opened WWDC 2026 with jokes about outgoing CEO Tim Cook, and Cook received a standing ovation from those in attendance. Cook gave a tearful final 'Good Morning' to developers, thanking them for their support over his tenure. It was the kind of moment that reminds you that behind the product launches and the polished keynote videos, there are people who have spent careers building something together.

Tim Cook bids farewell as CEO

Cook has led WWDC keynotes since 2012, and Monday's event carried the weight of a farewell tour. He led Apple for nearly 15 years, growing the company from a $350 billion valuation to a $4 trillion one, bringing Apple Music, iCloud, custom M-series silicon, wearables, and the broader services ecosystem into existence.

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At the close of the keynote, Cook shared a personal note. "Some of the greatest highlights of my time as CEO have been events like this, sharing powerful new tools with all of you, and then seeing what you create with them," he said. "Imagination has no limits." "Getting the best products in the world to deliver experiences that enrich people's lives has always been our North Star. It's been the honour of a lifetime to help advance that mission," he added.

Cook steps down as CEO on August 31, with John Ternus, Apple's head of hardware engineering, taking over on September 1. Cook moves to the role of executive chairman. Notably, Ternus did not appear on stage during the keynote. The next iPhone launch in September will be his first act, and the world's first look at what Apple looks like after Tim Cook.

The internet has reacted strongly to Cook's last appearance on stage.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)