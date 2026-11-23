'This Will Help Implement PM Modi’s Vision': Google's Sundar Pichai Grants ₹46 Crore To IIT Kharagpur To Boost AI Research, Education | File

Google is providing $5 million to the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur to speed up advanced AI research and build India's next generation of scientists and engineers. The sum is about Rs. ₹46 crore. The announcement was made during the institute's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Google said the money will support IIT Kharagpur's researchers and students across three areas.

1. Research on real-world problems: The first area is applied AI research on practical challenges. Google named four focus areas: Indic languages, materials science, agriculture and educational technology.

2. Training for students, faculty and teachers: The second area is education. The funding will expand AI training and curriculum development, and it covers school teachers as well as students and faculty.

3. Tools and frameworks on campus: The third area is capacity building. The money will go towards the university's AI frameworks and tooling, with the aim of lifting the wider technology ecosystem on campus.

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What Pichai said

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, announced the funding in a blog post. He said the institute is already doing significant work on Indic languages, agriculture and education, and that Google wants to speed up that impact. He hopes the partnership will shape the next generation of students "just as IIT Kharagpur shaped my own". He also tied the effort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of AI benefits reaching everyone in India. Google said that building AI that works for everyone requires deep collaboration and strong academic leadership.

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty told PTI that Pichai played a key role in facilitating the funding. Chakraborty said the institute was proud of him as an alumnus who heads Google. The announcement came as IIT Kharagpur marked its 75th anniversary.