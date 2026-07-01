This Newly Launched Humanoid Robot Doubles Up As A Personal Companion; Comes With Lifelike Skin & Emotional AI | Watch Video

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Chinese robotics maker UBTech has launched the U1 series, a line of full-size humanoid robots built for personal companionship, featuring lifelike silicone skin and an onboard emotional AI system. The model was unveiled in Shenzhen under UBTech's newly created consumer brand, UWORLD, marking the company's expansion from industrial robotics into the home.

Design and physical build

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the U1 comes in male and female versions, standing 183 centimetres and 168 centimetres tall respectively. The male model weighs 42 kilograms while the female version weighs 35.2 kilograms. Both variants feature 88 servo joints, a silicone exterior designed to mimic human skin, and realistic hair, enabling coordinated movement across the arms, legs, hands, neck, chest and torso.

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Emotional AI and privacy

The robot runs an emotional AI model locally on Rockchip's RK3588 processor, SCMP reported. According to the company, the system can analyse facial expressions, tone of voice and speaking patterns to estimate a user's emotional state and adjust conversations accordingly, offering supportive dialogue when a user appears stressed or unhappy. UBTech said user data, including personal memories and conversation history, is stored locally on the device with encryption rather than uploaded to the cloud, and owners can customise both the robot's appearance and personality traits over time.

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Pricing and variants

The U1 is available in Lite, Pro and Ultra variants, priced from 119,800 yuan (approximately Rs. 17 lakhs) up to 990,000 yuan (approximately Rs. 1 crore, 38 lakhs).

What the robot can and cannot do

The U1 is designed primarily for conversation and social interaction rather than physical labour. The robots can sit, stand, walk on flat indoor surfaces and engage in conversation, but are not built to navigate stairs or uneven terrain, or to perform household chores. Users also cannot freely programme new behaviours or functions, with UBTech deliberately limiting the platform's capabilities to communication and companionship.

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Availability

Pre-orders for the U1 opened on JD.com on June 2 with a 3,000 yuan (approximately Rs. 41,000) deposit, and the company had reported more than 2,100 reservations within the first week. Deliveries to early buyers are expected to begin in mid-September, with the presale window running through July 15. The rollout remains domestic to China for now, with UBTech yet to announce a distributor, import timeline or pricing for Western markets.