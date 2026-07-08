'This Ends My 37 Years At Microsoft': Xbox VP Kevin LaChapelle Confirms That He Was Also Laid Off In Latest Round

Kevin LaChapelle, a senior Xbox executive who spent nearly four decades at Microsoft, has confirmed that he was among those let go in the company's latest round of layoffs. Microsoft recently announced cuts of around 3,200 jobs across its Xbox division, with roughly 1,600 employees losing their jobs immediately and the rest of the layoffs expected to unfold through 2027. LaChapelle's exit shows that the restructuring has reached even senior leadership at the company.

'I wish the team nothing but success': LaChapelle's message

After losing his job, LaChapelle posted a reflective message on LinkedIn looking back at his career at Microsoft and thanking those who supported him along the way. He wrote that he was adding his name to the list of people laid off that day at Xbox, noting that it brought an end to his 37 years at the company. He said he had worked across several different parts of Microsoft over the years, but that his fondest memories came from leading the team of engineers behind the Xbox Backward Compatibility program, recalling the moment it was announced on stage at E3 2015 and the reaction it drew from the audience.

"I look forward to watching how Xbox evolves going forward and I wish the team nothing but success," he said.

LaChapelle went on to describe leading the team that built Xbox's Cloud Gaming product, saying he believes all entertainment will eventually move to streaming. He said he was looking forward to seeing how Xbox evolves going forward and wished the team continued success.

He closed his post by thanking Kareem Choudhry, calling him the best manager he had at Microsoft and someone he considers a good friend. LaChapelle had joined Microsoft in 1989 as a software engineer before moving into several leadership roles over his career, most recently at Xbox.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced job cuts

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced what she called the most significant restructuring in the gaming division's history, informing employees that the company will cut its workforce by approximately 3,200 roles through fiscal year 2027. The reset arrives at a console giant caught between falling margins and a hardware crisis it can no longer outrun.

The changes will affect Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard and other teams, while four studios will move under new ownership.