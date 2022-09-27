The best deals on older iPhone variants after the iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has recently launched the iPhone 14 series in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 79,900. When new iPhone models are announced, Apple is known for discounting older models. At the same time, online and offline retailers also offer massive discounts on older models to clear up stock.

Here is a look at some of the deals available on Flipkart and Croma that iPhone buyers may want to take advantage of.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is one of the hottest-selling smartphones during the Big Billion Days 2022 sale on Flipkart. The teasers released by Flipkart before the sale went live suggested that it would be priced under Rs 50,000 during the sale. The price of the iPhone 13 has been fluctuating on Flipkart. Over the weekend, it was available for around Rs 52,990, but the price has now increased to around Rs 57,990.

Buyers can visit Croma to get the iPhone 13 for Rs 51,990. The retailer has listed the iPhone 13 for Rs 61,990. However, HDFC Bank credit users can benefit from a flat discount of Rs 10,000 to get it for Rs 51,990. The offer is available online as well as offline through Croma outlets.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11, which debuted in 2019, is available for as low as Rs 35,990 on Flipkart. Buyers can apply bank offers to get it even lower price.

iPhone SE (2022)

The iPhone SE 2022 is listed with a starting price of Rs 29,990 on Flipkart. It appears that sufficient stocks of the device may not be available on the retailer site. This could be the reason why most of the listings read "currently unavailable." Readers can check the listing again before September 30 (last date of BBD sale) to see whether it becomes available again.