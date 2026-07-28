Tesla Opens First Body Shop in Pune, Starts Model Y Test Drives

Tesla Opens First Approved Service Centre In India, Launches Model Y Test Drives In Pune | File Pic

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla said that it expanded its after-sales network in India by opening its first approved body shop in Pune, Maharashtra.

Along with this, the company also launched test drives for the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L in the city.

The authorised body shop will provide service support to Tesla owners in Maharashtra, offering access to genuine parts, trained technicians and Tesla-standard collision repair and maintenance services, the company said.

It further stated that the new facility will offer professional collision repair and body work, software-aware diagnostics, genuine Tesla parts and approved repair processes aimed at maintaining vehicle safety and performance while reducing downtime for customers.

To strengthen its customer outreach, Tesla has also started test drives for the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L for customers in Pune and nearby areas. Interested buyers can schedule test drives through the company's official website or customer support.

The 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is priced at Rs 50.89 lakh and offers a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 500 km. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and provides storage space of up to 2,138 litres. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2026.

Tesla has also introduced the Model Y L, a three-row, six-seat all-wheel-drive SUV designed for family use.

Price starting from Rs 61.99 lakh, the vehicle offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 681 km, accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in five seconds and features cargo space of up to 2,539 litres.

The company said the launch of the approved body shop and expansion of test-drive facilities reflects its commitment to strengthening the customer ownership experience in India.

It added that Pune's growing electric vehicle adoption and strong industrial ecosystem make it an important market for expanding sales, service and customer support.