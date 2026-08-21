'Temple Is Now Less Than Half The Size Of Earlier Prototypes', Confirms Former Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

X/ Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal has confirmed that Temple, the brain-monitoring wearable he has been developing since stepping down as Eternal CEO, is now less than half the size of versions shown so far. In a post on X, Goyal said the device is now volumetrically the smallest wearable on the market while also being its most powerful iteration yet, adding that living and training with Temple would change users' lives. He said pre-orders for a limited launch edition would open soon, with shipping expected before the end of 2026, and pointed people to the company's website to join its mailing list for updates.

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What is Temple, and what does it do?

Temple is a research-grade wearable designed to be worn near the side of the head, close to the temple, from which it takes its name. The device continuously monitors how much blood is reaching different parts of the brain, offering an indication of how well the mind is coping with stress. The small sensor tracks cerebral blood flow in real time, which is considered a key indicator of neurological health and ageing. Goyal has said the device is built around a new biomarker his team identified, which he refers to as 'entropy', positioning Temple as a tool that measures the body's metabolic state rather than the step counts and heart-rate metrics tracked by conventional fitness bands and smartwatches. The wearable is being targeted at athletes, founders and executives, and Goyal has said it would debut as a wellness product backed by peer-reviewed research.

How Temple came to be

Speculation around the device first spread after Goyal appeared wearing an early prototype on entrepreneur Raj Shamani's YouTube show, prompting widespread curiosity online before he addressed it directly. Goyal has reportedly invested more than $25 million of his own capital into building and studying the device, developing it under his personal research initiative, Continue Research. Weeks after stepping down as CEO of Zomato and its parent Eternal, Goyal returned with a $54 million funding round for Temple, raised in a friends-and-family round from founder friends and early Zomato backers, at a post-money valuation of about $190 million. The round was led by Goyal himself, followed by Steadview Capital, with other investors including Peak XV Partners, InfoEdge Ventures and Dharana Capital, alongside angel investors such as Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CRED's Kunal Shah, and Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath.

A bet on 'higher-risk' territory

Goyal stepped down as chief executive of Zomato and Eternal in January, moving into a vice chairman role and handing day-to-day leadership to Albinder Dhindsa. At the time, he described the shift as a deliberate move toward exploring new ideas involving significantly higher-risk experimentation, a category Temple appears to fit squarely into. With the device now said to be markedly smaller and more capable than earlier versions, and pre-orders for a limited launch edition expected imminently, Temple is shaping up to be Goyal's first major commercial product since leaving the food delivery business he built over nearly two decades.