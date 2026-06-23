Telegram Services Restored In India, Now Listed On App Stores Once Again

Telegram Services Restored In India, Now Listed On Indian App Stores Once Again | File Image

Telegram services have been restored in India, with users now able to chat and access other features on the platform once again after a temporary nationwide restriction. The messaging app's listing has returned to the Google Play Store in India, though it remains unavailable on Apple's App Store (at the time of writing). It is likely to go live in sometime for iPhone users as well.

Message-editing feature stays restricted till June 30

While general access has been restored, one specific feature continues to face restrictions. Telegram's message-editing function for previously sent texts will remain disabled in India until June 30, as a precautionary measure. The restriction targets a specific method that had been used to fabricate fake exam-leak evidence, editing old posts after an examination to insert the actual question paper while retaining the original timestamp. Normal use of the app for sending and receiving new messages is not affected by this continuing restriction.

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Why was Telegram banned in the first place?

Telegram's access had been restricted by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, acting on formal recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA). The action came ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 medical entrance re-examination held on June 21, after several channels on the platform, including ones operating under names like 'PAPER LEAKED NEET' and 'Re-NEET 2026', were found selling leaked exam questions to candidates and their families for sums ranging from a few thousand to several lakh rupees.

The NTA had described the ban as a 'measure of last resort,' taken after channel-by-channel takedowns coordinated by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) failed to produce adequate compliance from the platform.