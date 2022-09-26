Technology: Apple likely to replace lightening port with C-Type in iPhone 15

Apple launched its iPhone 14 series on September 7, 2022 |

New Delhi: Apple tracker Mark Gurman, expects iPhone 15 to come with some "bigger changes," including USB-C (instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning port), the tech giant could introduce a new branding for high-end models.

Currently, phone users world over have been complaining that the exclusive lighenting port, instead of USB-C (C-Type) charging port, makes it difficult for them to charge their iPhone, mostly in the absence of a charger.

This will bring iPhone to a uniform charging port being used across the world.

The company has reportedly started testing the new USB-C feature owing to the European Union's new law that requires all new phones to have USB-C ports by 2024.

Reports further add that Apple may replace the current "Pro Max" branding next year with the top-end iPhone 15 series, calling it "Ultra".

The "Pro Max" branding appeared for the first time with the iPhone 11 series in 2019.

The company has already launched a rugged Watch Ultra and now has 'M1 Ultra' processor.

According to supply chain analyst Ross Young, the 'Dynamic Island' feature could arrive on all iPhone 15 models.

Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that "Ultra" will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with an improved battery life that lasts three-four hours longer.

With all these exclusive upgrades, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go up in price compared to the 14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200 (up from $1,100).