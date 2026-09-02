Tech Layoffs In 2026 Have Already Overtaken Last Year's Toll; Data Shows 123,305 Tech Jobs Cut So Far

The global technology sector has crossed a grim milestone with four months still left in the year. Fresh data shows that job cuts across the industry in 2026 have already exceeded the total number of layoffs recorded through all of 2025.

As per Layoffs.fyi, 1,23,305 tech employees across 289 companies have been laid off in 2026 to date, compared to 1,22,606 employees across 278 companies for the entirety of 2025. That puts this year's total ahead of last year's by 699 job cuts, despite nearly a third of 2026 still remaining.

Which companies have cut the most jobs

Large technology companies account for a significant share of this year's reductions. Oracle leads the list with close to 21,000 job cuts, followed by Amazon at 17,267, Dell at 11,000, and Meta at 10,400. Microsoft has cut roughly 4,800 positions, while PayPal, Block, and Cisco have each reduced headcount by approximately 4,000 or more. Other companies that have trimmed staff include Intuit, WiseTech, ASML, Atlassian, Ericsson, and Lucid Motors. Closer home, Zomato recently let go of 250 employees, per the same data.

Oracle's cuts have drawn particular attention in India. Fresh reports indicate that the company is laying off around 3,000 employees in the country this month. The layoffs have continued deeper into the year as well, with Microsoft announcing another round of around 4,800 job cuts in July, Etsy cutting close to 220 roles in August, and Zillow reducing its workforce by 500.

Why this layoff cycle looks different

Unlike previous downturns driven by weak demand, this wave of job cuts is closely tied to the rapid adoption of AI and automation across the sector. Technology companies are pouring billions of dollars into AI infrastructure while simultaneously working to make existing operations leaner, which has pushed many firms to flatten management layers, consolidate teams, and automate select functions.

Microsoft has acknowledged that AI is reshaping how work gets done at the company, even as it has resisted the characterisation that its layoffs amount to employees being directly replaced by AI systems. Meta presents a similar contradiction: the company cut around 10,400 jobs in 2026 as part of an effort to reorganise its teams around AI, but its push toward becoming an 'AI-native' organisation has reportedly run into internal resistance, along with challenges tied to productivity, reliability, and security. Despite this, Meta has continued planning large-scale AI infrastructure investment.

What this signals for the industry

Surpassing 2025's full-year layoff total this early in 2026 suggests that the technology sector's broader workforce correction is far from over. The current cycle appears to combine several forces at once - continued cost discipline, a lingering correction from post-pandemic overhiring, organisational restructuring, and a structural shift toward AI-led operations. Companies are attempting to simultaneously ramp up spending on data centres, chips, and AI talent while running leaner teams elsewhere.