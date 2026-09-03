Tech Jobs: PayPal Lays Off 600 Employees In India, Revokes Access Immediately After Firing Call

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PayPal has laid off approximately 600 employees across its India offices in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The job losses span technology, engineering, operations, payments and finance teams.

According to Moneycontrol, affected employees were given the news over a call, after which their access was immediately revoked. PayPal has over 6,000 employees in India, making this a 10 percent reduction in workforce.

An impacted employee reportedly shared the entire ordeal. He said, “We didn’t get any prior notice. We got an invite to join a call on Monday morning (August 31) and there were many employees on it from across offices in India. We were informed that we would be let go. Right after the call, our access was immediately revoked."

The impacted employees have received an off-boarding email, have been offered job assistance, and one month's salary as severance pay. Some employees were fired over email as well.

The India layoffs follow reports from May 2026 that PayPal intended to shed close to 20 percent of its global workforce over the coming years, roughly 4,760 roles, as it leans further into AI adoption and cost reduction.

PayPal has trimmed its workforce repeatedly in recent years - an India-specific reduction earlier in 2025 tied to a regulatory change in that market, a global restructuring in early 2024 focused on strategic priorities and cost discipline, and a similar global cut in early 2023.

India's strategic importance to PayPal

Despite the cuts, PayPal's India centres remain central to its global operations. Per its annual report, the company had about 23,800 employees worldwide as of December 31, with roughly 41 percent based in the US and technology roles accounting for nearly half of its full-time staff.

PayPal runs two software development and operations hubs in Chennai and Bengaluru, its largest technology centres outside the US, where teams work on the company's payments platform, distributed computing, cloud infrastructure, mobile products, user experience, AI, data science and blockchain.

The India layoffs come days after PayPal cut around 160 jobs in Ireland, about 12 percent of its workforce there.