Tech Jobs: Infosys Plans To Move Up To One-Third Of Its Workforce Into AI Roles |

Infosys is planning to shift between a quarter and one-third of its workforce into AI specialist roles, as the Bengaluru-based IT services company deepens its specialist talent base.

Plan discussed at Washington meet

According to an ET report, Infosys management discussed the plan during its three-day annual Americas confluence in Washington, DC, last week. The company met partners, advisers and analysts at the event.

Infosys had 3,28,062 employees as of June 30, 2026. On that base, a quarter to a third would be roughly 82,000 to 109,000 people. This is our calculation, not a figure from the report.

Competing with AI labs for talent

Infosys is also hiring from top Indian institutes and US campuses, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The company often competes with AI labs for the same pool of engineers.

Building on an AI push

The plan builds on Infosys's existing effort to create specialised AI roles, including 'builders' and 'masters'. It has also trained employees across functions to be AI-ready. In June 2025, the company said it had trained more than 2,75,000 employees in AI and generative AI. It has hired people with proven generative AI skills while upskilling its existing engineers.

In July, CEO Salil Parekh said the company aimed to build a workforce of 6,000 frontier engineers over the next few years.

Industry-wide shift

Other technology companies are creating similar roles, such as Forward Deployed Engineers, agent architects and agent orchestrators. These teams are built around AI systems and embedded inside client enterprises.